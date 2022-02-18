You Can Now Speed up your Google Assistant by Removing Idle Devices

You may have noticed a lag in how Google Assistant replies to your command if you’ve used a lot of Google gadgets in the last few years, including any of the top Android phones or Nest smart displays, that are linked to the Google Assistant. It appears that having Assistant installed on a large number of devices affects its speed. As observed by Mishaal Rahman, Google has addressed this issue with a new version that has been gradually rolled out to users over the last few months. Assistant now has new functionality that enables you to remove idle devices from their settings.

Google Launches a New Update to Speed up its Assistant

To use the new feature, you’ll need to have an Assistant-enabled device that hasn’t been used in at least three months. According to Google,

Get a faster Assistant by removing devices that haven’t been used in 3 months or more. This means that your other Assistant devices won’t be able to communicate with the devices that you remove. To add a device back, just use your Assistant on that device.

This new update is available via the Google app’s latest version. In order to remove the devices, t Tap your profile photo in the top right corner to access the app’s settings menu and delete any unused devices. Then, launch Google Assistant and select “Devices” from the drop-down menu. Select “Remove unneeded devices,” and you’ll see a list of all the devices that are currently connected to Assistant.

Google will only show you devices that have been inactive for at least three months. Tap the “delete” button after you’ve selected the devices you want to unlink. But there’s a catch, the method not only deletes but also resets useless devices to their factory default settings.

It’s unclear how much faster Assistant will be as a result of this feature, but it will be able to save up some space.

