YouTube Handles: Company to Overhaul Handle Names

To make it simpler for users to find and interact with creators on the video-sharing site, YouTube is introducing ” Youtube handles.”

Every channel will soon have a distinct handle indicated by a “@” symbol, according to the update, which will “make it easier for fans to discover content and communicate with artists they love,” the Google-owned firm said in a post introducing it.

On YouTube, handles will be displayed on channel pages and Shorts, instantly identifying a creator to subscribers and new viewers of their content.

According to YouTube, “mentioning each other in comments, community postings, video descriptions, and more will soon be simpler and faster.” Using the title of a recent collab or a shout-out in a comment, for instance, “creators can improve visibility and reach with new audiences.”

The statement continued, “Handles join channel names as another method of distinguishing a YouTube channel, but unlike channel names, handles are truly unique to each channel, allowing creators to further establish their distinctive presence and brand on YouTube.”

Every YouTube channel, no matter how big or little, will eventually have a YouTube handle, either one they chose themselves or one YouTube assigns.

The fact that YouTube has taken so long to implement the new function is undoubtedly what many people find most unexpected about it. After all, the “@” symbol has always been used to designate an account name on social networking sites like Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, and YouTube has existed longer than any of them.