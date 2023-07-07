YouTube Is Testing A New Lock Screen Feature For Premium Users

Like all other social media apps, YouTube keeps on introducing new features to engage its users. We have been getting information and news regarding some new Youtube Features since the beginning of this year. Recently, we have come to know that the platform is testing a new feature that allows users to lock their screens to avoid tapping a button by mistake and disrupting the video. The company revealed the experiment on its YouTube Experiments page.

A New Youtube Feature Will Soon Make Its Way To Premium Users

A new “Lock Screen” feature will allow users to disable touch input. In this way, when users will watch a video in full-screen mode, they will not have to worry about unintentionally pausing, skipping, or selecting a suggested video. All Youtubers that have been granted access to the test can simply click on the gear icon in the top left corner of the screen to turn on the feature.

However, the point that is worth mentioning is that it’s only available for select Premium subscribers on Android and iOS devices. The good piece of information is that YouTube is giving users a timeline until July 30 in order to try out the feature. They can go to the YouTube home page to check if they received an invite.

Let me tell you that this newly introduced YouTube experiment is like a Netflix feature that launched back in 2020. Netflix’s mobile app also introduced a screen lock that lets subscribers tap a lock icon at the bottom of the screen in order to disable buttons like play and pause from surfacing. It helps prevent stopping playback or turning on subtitles accidentally.

This is not it. The streaming giant is also running a few other tests currently. It also includes a method to limit the usage of ad blockers by warning users that the video player will be blocked after three videos unless the user disables the ad blocker. Reports claim that the platform is also considering an online game offering that is expected to let users play games via the YouTube website or app.

