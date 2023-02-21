Vivo V27 Series Global Launch Date Revealed

Advertisement

Like all other smartphone makers, Vivo has been also working on new handsets. Recently, Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo confirmed that it will announce the highly anticipated Vivo V27 series at an event on 1 March 2023. It means that the Vivo V27 series launch is quite near. The cherry on top is that the company has also confirmed some of the specifications that we can expect to be announced too.

Advertisement

Here’s What We Know So Far Regarding Vivo V27 Series

The upcoming highly anticipated Vivo line of phones is now just days away from being all official. The fact is that we don’t have that much hard information about the new phones, however, the company did share some details ahead of its launch that we can tie in with rumors. Let us have a fair idea of what to expect from the upcoming Vivo series.

Vivo 27 Pro is expected to come with a large 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display. Moreover, it will have support for a refresh rate of 120Hz which seems to be the norm these days. The smartphone will boast an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics, while a 360Hz touch sampling rate will be the major spec of attraction as far as the main display specifications are concerned.

Advertisement

On the inside, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip. It will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In addition, there will be a 4,600mAh battery to keep the lights on together with 66W fast charging capabilities. Vivo will ensure that most people won’t struggle for power the majority of the time.

In terms of cameras, buyers will get a primary 50-megapixel camera as well as an 8-megapixel ultrawide. The third lens is tipped to be a 2-megapixel macro affair. Back up front, the selfie snapper is expected to be a whopping 50 megapixels. There had been no further words regarding the series yet. Just wait and watch what comes next as the launch is quite near. Vivo’s website has also a limited teaser page ready to go currently.

Also Read: vivo teases V27 design- The device is coming Soon (phoneworld.com.pk)