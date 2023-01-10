Youtube Shorts Revenue Sharing Program Will Roll Out From Feb 1

Advertisement

According to the latest reports, the streaming giant YouTube will start sharing ad revenue with Shorts creators on February 1. The company made an official statement regarding it. Furthermore, YouTube is also starting to roll out new terms for all creators in the YouTube Partner Program in order to prepare for the upcoming change. The point worth mentioning here is that all the youtube shorts creators need to accept the new terms by July 10 if they want to remain in the program.

Youtube Shorts Creators Need To Accept Terms by July 10

Reports claim that the major change to YouTube’s Partner Program will actually allow creators to earn money from ads that are viewed between videos in the Shorts Feed. Let me tell you that the new revenue-sharing model will replace the YouTube Shorts Fund. The streaming giant further says that it expects the majority of its Shorts Fund recipients to earn more with the all-new Shorts revenue-sharing model. Youtube creators will be able to apply to the program if they meet a new Shorts-specific threshold of 1,000 subscribers and 10 million Shorts views over 90 days.

The point worth mentioning here is that creators need to accept specific monetization modules as part of the new terms. The first module is named the “Watch Page Monetization Module”. It allows creators to earn money from ads served on their long-form videos and YouTube Premium. The other module is named the “Shorts Monetization Module” and it lets you earn money from ads that play between Shorts in the Shorts Feed and YouTube Premium. The last but not least module is called the “Commerce Product Addendum” which is for features like Channel Memberships and Supers.

The point notable here is that YouTube recommends its creators accept all of the modules in order to unlock their full earning potential on the platform. Those who make Shorts and have accepted the new Shorts Monetization Module will become eligible for revenue sharing on their Shorts views starting next month.

Let me tell you that Shorts revenue sharing is a bit complex due to music licensing. Each month, revenue from the ads will be added together. Moreover, it will be used to reward monetizing Shorts creators and cover the costs of music licensing. Reports claim that a portion of the total revenue will be allocated to the group of creators based on views and music usage across all watched Shorts. It means that if a creator uploads a Short without music, all of the revenue connected with its views goes toward the creator pool. On the other hand, if a creator uploads a Short with music, the revenue based on its views will be divided among the Creator Pool and music partners based on the number of tracks used.

It’s worth mentioning here that non-original Shorts are not eligible for revenue sharing. If you don’t know what are those then Non-original Shorts are actually the ones that include unedited clips from movies or TV shows. Furthermore, it can also be the re-uploaded content from other creators on YouTube or another platform, or you can say compilations with no original content added. Youtube Shorts that get artificial or fake views, such as from automated clicks or scroll bots, are also said to be ineligible for revenue sharing.

