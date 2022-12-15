YouTube tests ‘Queue’ feature on Android & iOS

YouTube is currently testing the “Add to Queue” functionality for its Android and iOS applications. The functionality is already available on YouTube’s website. The three-dot overflow menu adjacent to videos will contain a new “Play last in queue” option at the very top of the list once the functionality is ready.

The backlog is more transitory, and the YouTube mobile applications now have one. When the feature goes live, the three-dot overflow menu adjacent to videos — YouTube Shorts are excluded — will include a new “Play last in queue” option at the very top of the list.

Following your selection, YouTube will generate a queue at the bottom of your screen. This panel allows you to drag to modify the viewing order and delete items by swiping left. There are also repeat and shuffle playback options. The queue is cleared when you swipe away or close the mini-player.

How to Run a YouTube Queue Test

Today’s testing is also restricted to paid YouTube Premium users. Tap your profile avatar in the top-right corner of the Android or iOS app > Settings > Try new features. It may take a few minutes for the app to load the functionality once you enable it. Force stopping/closing can aid in this procedure.

The feature will be available for testing on Android and iOS until January 28. It should be available soon after that, although the Google video site is known to extend the testing time.