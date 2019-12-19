Top 20 YouTube Channels of Pakistan with most Subscribers in 2020

YouTube has emerged as a world renowned platform for uploading videos and creating Vlogs. We can access YouTube from any part of the globe. Therefore, YouTube is being used by millions of users. And everybody wants to upload their videos and share their ideas. But that’s not it. Now, the users have been indulged in a race of subscribers and likes. They want their channels and videos to attain maximum subscribers and likes.

Though, this task is not very easy. Because there is a very fierce competition going on because of easy access. So, a huge effort is required to mark your name on the list of highest subscribers. There must be innovation in your videos, so more people tend to watch it. In Pakistan, same kind of competition is going on. There are a number of YouTube channels competing to come on top.

Therefore, i will be quoting top 20 YouTube channels with most number of subscribers.

Here’s the list of top 20 YouTube channels:

ARY Digital:

ARY digital is a Pakistani television network. It is an entertainment extension of ARY network. It is also available in Middle East, North America and Europe. The channel broadcasts Pakistani dramas, reality shows and entertainment programmes. Currently, it has the most number of subscribers in Pakistan.There are 10.7 million subscribers of ARY digital on YouTube.

Coke Studio:

Coke Studio is a Pakistani television programme. It is the international music franchise which features live studio-recorded music performances by established and emerging artists. Currently, it has 8.43 million subscribers on YouTube.

Must see? Google Releases The List Of Most Popular Pakistani YouTube Ads of 2018

Hum TV:

Hum TV is an entertainment channel of Pakistan. It is famous for its traditional dramas. It is based in Karachi, Pakistan. Hum TV was established in 2005. The TV channel has 6.82 million subscribers on YouTube.

Geo entertainment:

It is also known as Har Pal Geo. Geo entertainment is a television network of Pakistan. The broadcasts dramas and other TV shows. Geo entertainment has 6.12 million subscribers on YouTube.

Geo news:

Geo news is a Pakistani television channel. It broadcasts news after every hour. The channel is owned by independent media corporation. According to current statistics, Geo news has 5.39 million subscribers on YouTube.

AJ Official:

AL-Jameel is an Islamic broadcasting network that shows special Maulana Tariq Jameel Lectures. AJ Official is the biggest Pakistani Islamic YouTube Channel. AJ Official launched in December, 2014. The network has 4.75 million subscribers on YouTube.

Islamic Teacher Official:

Islamic teacher official is a YouTube channel. It shares videos based on Islamic teachings. The videos mostly target Islamic marriages and social life. Its videos include Islamic Wazaef, Health Tips, News, Islamic Stories, events occurred in society, and different informative videos. Currently, the channel has 4.56 million subscribers on YouTube.

Samaa TV:

Samaa TV is a Pakistani news and entertainment television network. It is owned by Jaag Broadcasting Systems (Pvt.) Limited. The TV network was established in 2009. The channel has 4.38 million subscribers on YouTube.

ARY news:

It is a Pakistani news channel. ARY news is broadcasted in both english and urdu language. It is another extension of ARY network. Currently, it has 3.84 million subscribers on YouTube.

The Urdu Teacher:

The Urdu Teacher is an Urdu language channel that broadcasts Islamic Wazaif in Urdu along with different stories and health tips. It joined YouTube in 2017 and gained popularity in quick time. The channel has 3.76 million subscribers on YouTube.

Talk shows Central:

Talk Shows Central is a Pakistani YouTube channel. It covers some of the highest grossing Political comedies such as Mazaaq Raat, Hasb e Haal and the top most trending news. Talk Shows Central YouTube Channel is managed by Dot Republic Media, All Copyrights Reserved. Currently, the channel has 3.58 million subscribers on YouTube.

Thar Production Pak:

Thar production Pak is a Pakistan YouTube channel. It has well equipped ,in-house ,quality voice recording Studio, Production house for shooting dramas, Telefilms, songs and live shows. The channel has 3.29 million subscribers on YouTube.

Kch Multimedia Naat:

KCH Multimedia is an Islamic Record Label Company based in Pakistan. It has different categories of Kalam, Naat, Nasheed / Hamds and Islamic Content. The YouTube channel was established in 2015. The channel has 3.29 million subscribers on YouTube.

Top Pakistani Dramas:

Top Pakistani Dramas is a YouTube channel which broadcasts best Pakistani dramas in HD quality. It joined YouTube in 2016. The channel has 2.95 million subscribers on YouTube.

Dramas Central:

Dramas Central is a platform where you can watch your all of your favorite TV shows in best quality. It was founded in 2015. Currently, the channel has 2.92 million subscribers on YouTube.

Check out? Top 4 Pakistani Dramas on Google’s List of 2019

Dunya News:

Dunya News is a 24 hours Urdu language news and current affairs television channel from Pakistan. It joined YouTube in 2009. The Dunya News Channel has 2.89 million subscribers on YouTube.

Mehrban Ali:

Mehrban Ali is a YouTube channel of a Pakistani citizen. Syed Mehrban Ali Shamsi Sabzwari Tabrezi is a Motivational Speaker, Social Worker & Writer. He established his YouTube channel in 2016. Currently, the channel has 2.69 million subscribers on YouTube.

Kitchen with Amna:

Kitchen with Amna is a YouTube channel of Pakistani famous cook Amna. This channel just doesn’t cover videos of Pakistani or Indian style dishes. It also covers videos of various english meals such as breakfast, healthy diet recipes, Chinese cuisine, Arabic cuisine, American snacks, milkshakes, smoothies, beverages, desserts, cakes, and many more. Currently, the channel has 2.62 million subscribers on YouTube.

ISPR official:

ISPR official is the official YouTube channel of Inter Services Public Relations, Pakistan. It covers all the discourse and news related to Armed forces. The YouTube channel was created in 2016. It has 2.61 million subscribers on YouTube.

Tariq Jameel Official:

This is the official YouTube channel of Maulana Tariq Jameel. It covers all speeches, travels and lectures of Maulana Tariq Jameel. The YouTube channel was created in 2017. Currently, the YouTube channel has 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube.