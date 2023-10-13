Zong 4G Announces Exciting Partnership with MYCO for Free ICC World Cup Streaming via My Zong App

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecom operator, enters cricket season with its exciting partnership with MYCO, a live-streaming platform, for this edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup. This collaboration aims to bring the thrilling action of the ICC Cricket World Cup directly to the screens of cricket enthusiasts across Pakistan, absolutely free through the My Zong App on the MYCO platform.

Cricket fever is at its peak in Pakistan! The sport holds a special place in Pakistan and the ICC Cricket World Cup is the ultimate occasion for fans to come together. Understanding that the passion for cricket runs deep within the nation, Zong 4G partnered with MYCO to make sure that its customers don’t miss the action of the World Cup, and guess what? It’s all absolutely free! Thanks to the My Zong App, customers can now catch all the cricketing excitement on the MYCO platform in HD without signing up.

My Zong App (MZA) ensures you won’t miss a single moment of the World Cup action and provides customers the chance to benefit from exciting promotions and exclusive offers for added excitement throughout the tournament.

“Cricket is a sport that has an unmatched following in Pakistan, and Zong 4G is dedicated to bringing the best cricket experience to our customers,” said the official spokesperson for Zong 4G, “Our collaboration with MYCO for the ICC Cricket World Cup reaffirms our commitment to providing seamless connectivity and entertainment to our valued subscribers.”

As the ICC Cricket World Cup unfolds, Zong 4G and MYCO are set to elevate the viewing experience for millions of cricket lovers in Pakistan. Stay tuned for exciting promotions and updates as Pakistan competes for cricketing glory!

