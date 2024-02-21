Zong 4G & BaKhabar Kisan have partnered to promote Urban Farming/Agri-Tech in Pakistan

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication organization Zong 4G, has collaborated with BaKhabar Kisan to facilitate seamless communication between the Farmers and Agri Experts to make informed and timely decisions, maximize yield and financial benefits to their livelihoods.

BaKhabar Kisan is a comprehensive agricultural knowledge platform for farmers throughout Pakistan offering expert guidance on weather, crop and livestock advisory, modern agricultural practices, and disaster management. It facilitates the connection between the farmers and  Agri experts, promoting modern agricultural practices through personalized Agri content.

Zong 4G has announced this strategic collaboration with BaKhabar Kisan in a dedicated initiative to foster Agri-tech advancement in Pakistan. This partnership ensures Zong users nationwide have seamless and immediate access to expert agricultural and livestock advisory through the BaKhabar Kissan call center and mobile App. Moreover, subscribers can dial 8949, the dedicated hotline for the facilitation of farmers for all Bakhabar services over phone calls. Zong 4G users can subscribe to this service daily based on necessity simply by dialing *8494# or through SMS on 8494 priced only at Rs.2.5/- daily.

The following services will be provided to the user of subscribed bundles:

  • Personalized Agri Content

o Personalization of crop advisory: based on crop calendar, crop lifecycle, and farmer location.

o Personalization of livestock: based on their flock or herd and animal breed.

o Personalization of weather: Based on their farm location and not the entire district or city.

  • Access to the dynamic Interactive Voice Response
  • Access to an Agri-advisory call centre
  • Advice on Agri resources
  • Access to Agri partner ecosystem

>