Zong 4G customers can now travel to China hassle-free using Zong 4G’s New Roaming Bundle

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading 4G network, has launched six new roaming offers for customers traveling to China. With an unwavering commitment to customer centricity, Zong 4G continues to push the boundaries of innovation, delivering a remarkable proposition that promises unparalleled connectivity, utmost convenience, and remarkable cost-efficiency for those staying connected abroad.

Subscribers traveling to China for business or for personal reasons can subscribe to a total of three hybrid bundles (Hybrid Bundles have both Voice, SMS, and Data options) and additionally, they have the option to choose from three data roaming buckets (Data Bundles).

Zong 4G Roaming Bundle

Offer Name Resources Price Validity Activation/Deactivation China Roaming offer (30mins, 30 SMS and 1 GB) 30 Mins, 30 SMS and 1 GB data 1,600+tax 15 Days MY ZONG APP & *4255# China Roaming offer (60 mins, 60 SMS and 3 GB) 60 Mins, 60 SMS and 3 GB data 3,900+tax 30 Days MY ZONG APP & *4255# China Roaming offer (90 mins, 90 SMS and 5 GB) 90 mins, 90 SMS and 5 GB data 5,900+tax 45 Days MY ZONG APP & *4255# China Data Roaming Buckets China Data Roaming offer (1 GB ) 1 GB 950+tax 15 Days MY ZONG APP & *4255# China Data Roaming offer (3 GB ) 3 GB 2,800+tax 30 Days MY ZONG APP & *4255# China Data Roaming offer (5 GB ) 5 GB 4,200+tax 45 Days MY ZONG APP & *4255#

“Recognizing the paramount importance of seamless connectivity for our valued customers during their travels, we have curated these exceptional International roaming offers to ensure a hassle-free and budget-friendly experience. At Zong 4G, pioneering innovation is at the center of everything we do, and our latest international roaming packages, along with the newly introduced bundles for China, bear testimony to our relentless dedication to elevating the customer journey to new heights.” Said the spokesperson.

With China being a popular destination for business and tourism, this package is set to be a game-changer for those seeking a reliable and affordable roaming solution with access to WhatsApp.

The bundles and offers can be subscribed to through the Zong website (https://www.zong.com.pk/onlineshop/ir-bundles) or through the My Zong App. Customers can also dial *4255# to get access to the offers.

