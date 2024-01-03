Zong 4G’s Digital Transformation Gets Major Boost with CMMI Maturity Level 3 Appraisal

Pakistan’s leading telecom operator Zong 4G celebrates the attainment of Maturity Level 3 (ML3) of the prestigious Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) by ISACA.

CMMI is a well-recognized framework for enhancing software development practices The CMMI Maturity Level Appraisal represents a validated collection of best global practices that urge organizations to establish and measure essential capabilities, addressing prevalent business challenges. It aims at empowering organizations to consistently deliver high-quality products.

By delivering consistent, high-quality software solutions, Zong is establishing itself as a leader in the digital landscape. This achievement marks a benchmark for Zong’s digital journey and will also enhance its competitive edge. Zong’s commitment to excellence extends beyond internal processes. The company actively invests in nurturing its talent pool, fostering a culture of innovation, and embracing cutting-edge technologies. This unwavering dedication positions Zong as a driving force in Pakistan’s digital revolution.

Appreciating this accomplishment, the official Spokesperson for Zong 4G stated, ‘This recent achievement is an outcome of the exceptional hard work and dedication exhibited by Zong 4G’s team to ensure the enhancement of digital technology in Pakistan. We are confident in our capability to provide world-class software services and solutions always, and the acquirement of CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisal further demonstrates the organization’s future objectives. This appraisal will open doors to many new and exceptional opportunities for Zong 4G and we are looking forward to that. ‘

