Zong Announces an Amazing Free Offer for Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan is all about tranquility and peace for the Muslim world. People increase their faith (eemaan) through the recitation of the Quran and by hearing naat or hamd. Therefore, Pakistan’s famous telco Zong 4G has taken the initiative to channel a sense of tranquility for your callers with Zong Islamic Tunes during the holy month of Ramazan. The company is offering the service for free in the sacred month.

All you have to do is dial *230# on your smartphone, and you will be able to set your favorite Naat aur Hamd as the caller tune.

This initiative by Zong aligns perfectly with the spirit of Ramazan, as it offers a platform for people to boost their spiritual journey through the sensational melodies of naats and hamds. Moreover, by offering the service for free during the holy month, Zong not only shows its commitment to supporting the religious practices of its customers but also contributes in promoting an atmosphere of serenity and devotion throughout the community.

