Zong Balance Save Code – What it offers & How to Subscribe?

Are Zong users concerned about their balance getting depleted quickly after their internet package expires? It’s a valid concern, and they might be wondering how to address this issue. Fortunately, Zong offers a straightforward solution for you. All you need to do is dial the Zong balance save code on your mobile phone.

How to Subscribe to Zong Balance Save Service?

To subscribe to the offer, Dial *4004# on the keypad of your mobile phone. Afterward, reply with 1 if you are a prepaid user, and then again reply with 1 for subscribing Zong balance save service. For Postpaid users, dial 2 after dialing the short code and then press 1 to subscribe the service.

How to unsubscribe to Zong Balance Save Service?

Simultaneously, to unsubscribe from the offer, dial *4004# on the keypad of your mobile phone. Afterward, reply with 1 if you are a prepaid user, and then again reply with 2 for unsubscribing balance save service. For Postpaid users, dial 2 after dialing the short code and then press 2 to unsubscribe the service.

Charges for Subscribing Jazz Balance Save Service:

You should keep in mind that there are no charges for subscribing to the offer.

Validity:

The offer will be valid until you unsubscribe it.

After subscribing to the offer, the CMO won’t consume your balance after your internet package expires. The data save service provides convenience to Zong users.

