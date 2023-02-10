ZONG4G IDD PREPAID BUNDLES ARE NOW AVAILABLE ON ONLINE PLATFORMS & ALTERNATE CHANNELS

Advertisement

ZONG4G customer centric approach always leads to introducing new and innovative ways to create ease for all its subscribers.ZONG4G has made its Prepaid IDD Bundles available on popular and frequently used online platforms such as PayMax, EasyPaisa, Daraz, Nayapay, Oneload, and Internet Banking Apps

Pakistan’s telecommunications leader, ZONG 4G is continuing its legacy of introducing new and exciting offers for its customers. International callers can now call multiple overseas destinations with complete ease by subscribing to exciting ZONG 4G IDD bundles through online banking apps as well as mobile banking apps..

ZONG4G official spokesperson commented by saying, “It is ZONG4G constant effort to create value and ease of use for its customers that is amongst the many defining factors that sets it apart from the competition and makes it the top network provider in the country.”

Customers calling Saudi Arabia, Oman, Malaysia, USA, Canada, China and UAE can subscribe the IDD bundle by using any of the abovementioned apps or the My Zong App. The bundles can also be subscribed through our website (https://www.zong.com.pk/international/idd-bundles) and the Zong Online Shop (https://www.zong.com.pk/onlineshop/idd-bundles). For further assistance, please dial 310 (3101 for corporate customers) or 051 111 222 111.

