Pakistan’s leading connectivity partner, Zong 4G, has joined hands with the new-age fin-tech company, Finja, to facilitate customers in purchasing Zong 4G’s airtime as well as their favourite data bundles on the move using the Finja mobile app.

The collaboration is an extension of Zong’s efforts to create customer-centric solutions and strengthen the ICT-powered digital ecosystem that the company has built since its inception. Being Pakistan’s No.1 data and communications network, Zong 4G is cognizant of the fast-evolving needs of today’s digital citizens and is capitalizing on innovation and new technologies to deliver cutting-edge products and services.

Zong4G Customers Can now Reload and Apply Data Bundles From Finja app

“Zong is a customer-centric company that shares its digital inclusion and digitalization goals with Pakistan’s national agenda. All of our products and service centers focus on serving the Pakistani masses with industry-leading, innovative connectivity solutions. This partnership with Finja also reflects our ambition for a Digital Pakistan as we facilitate seamless connectivity for today’s fast evolving digital lifestyle,”

said Zong spokesperson.

Finja mobile app is a one-stop digital platform for businesses, merchants, and consumers that recently received a green signal from the State Bank of Pakistan for a commercial pilot. The partnership with Pakistan’s telecom giant Zong 4G makes Finja the first non-banking entity in the country to own a consumer-facing brand geared to solicit deposit and to plug into the country’s payment plumbing.

“This is a great use-case and a value-added benefit for our users allowing them to enjoy fast connectivity, wherever they are.”

shared Finja spokesperson while commenting on the development.

Zong 4G has led Pakistan’s digital transformation for many years now. Playing the role of a frontrunner in digital innovation, Zong has many industry-first initiatives to its credit. From the launch of Pakistan’s first 4G network to the first successful 5G trial in the country, Zong 4G’s presence in Pakistan is full of transformative and future-shaping measures.

Besides many other accolades that the company has won over the years, Zong 4G’s network superiority was recently recognized by Opensignal – an independent global standard for analyzing consumer mobile experience – which ranked Zong the best in top five service areas that include Video Experience, Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience, 4G Availability, and 4G Coverage Experience.