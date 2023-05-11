ZTE named to Fortune China ESG Influential List again

ZTE Corporation, announced that it is named to the “2023 China ESG Influential List” released by Fortune recently in recognition of its outstanding efforts in green development, social responsibility and corporate governance. This is the Company’s second entrance into the List following the year of 2022.

The “2023 China ESG Influential List” is Fortune’s second move after its first launch last year. The companies declared cover a wide range of industries with most of them being top players in certain fields, fully demonstrating that giants and investors maintain positive beliefs and enthusiasm for ESG as a business philosophy.

ZTE’s Green Path to Digital Economy

In terms of green development, ZTE has been proactively participating in global decarbonization. The Company paves a green path to digital economy by promoting green operations, green supply chain, and green digital infrastructure, and empowering the green development of industries, with the goal to realize carbon peak carbon neutrality ahead of 2030 and before 2060, respectively, to help all walks of life quickly enter the green development channel. The Company has reduced the carbon footprint of its wireless sites, equipment rooms and data center facilities by improving product energy efficiency, introducing intelligent photovoltaic system, intelligent lithium storage and other green energy measures, thereby achieving over 14% year-on-year product energy efficiency enhancement , and a 4.9% year-on-year reduction in total emissions for use of sold products in 2022. Thanks to such models as the Intelligent Manufacturing Powered by 5G and dark factory, the Company has registered a 9.3% reduction in the carbon emissions from the production of single products. ZTE was rewarded Environment Leadership Award by CDP China in the year of 2022 and was named on CDP’s 2022 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard for its outstanding performance in mitigating climate change.

ZTE: Building an Empowered Workforce

In terms of social responsibility, ZTE has been actively engaging in actions around the world in the areas of employer brand building and public welfare. On the employer branding, ZTE takes talent as the cornerstone, adheres to the core values of mutual respect, hard work and innovation, actively promotes the globalization and localization of talents, and builds a talent team of digital intelligence. The Company cares for women in the workplace, boosts the positive energy and happiness of female employees, which makes it recognized by Forbes as the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies 2022. On the public welfare, ZTE has been actively carrying out community welfare and rescue operations around the world and continuously practicing corporate social responsibility. In 2022, ZTE has initiated 65 public welfare programs in education, health care and rural revitalization. It also set up “Public Welfare Holidays” supporting employees to provide voluntary services including caring for children without mothers, cleaning the mountains and accompanying autistic children in art therapy, with a total of more than 100,000 people served through 248 voluntary service activities.

In terms of corporate governance, ZTE has developed the Data Compliance System (DCS) as a unified entrance for external user data management and a digitalized carrier for internal data compliance operations and governance. In addition, ZTE is always committed to adhering to high standards of ethics and integrity in global business activities, abiding by applicable anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws and regulations. We always adhere to the values of integrity and transparency in our interaction with business associates and governments, to ensure ZTE’s compliance operation Meanwhile, ZTE also demonstrates its determination and confidence in anti-corruption and anti-bribery compliance to shareholders, customers, employees, and other partners through various compliance communication activities, obtaining compliance certifications of multiple international standards and recognition from third-party authoritative organization. In 2022, ZTE has realized the progress of the Company’s compliance management system moving from an effective one to an effortless and intuitive compliance system through the optimization of compliance policies and rules, internal business process transformation, and digital intelligence upgrade of IT systems and compliance management system toolkits.

ZTE’s ESG and Sustainability Excellence

During the recent years, ZTE has been recognized by multiple parties for its ESG and sustainability achievements. As a member of the UN Global Compact and Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI), ZTE has been selected as constituent member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series, and claimed the “Annual Responsibility Governance” award at China CSR Annual Forum and “Contribution to Sustainable Development” award from Caijing Magazine in 2022.

In the future, ZTE will continue to stick to its role as a driver of digital economy, actively fulfill its commitment to green and low-carbon development and practice the social responsibility of a technology enterprise, helping build a brighter future with digital intelligence, and achieve sustainable development around the globe.

