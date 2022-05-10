GOP’s Websites Hit by a Massive Cyber Attack

Today, different websites of the Government of Pakistan (GOP) were struck by a large cyber attack, rendering them inaccessible, according to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MoiTT). However, the ministry later confirmed that it successfully thwarted that cyber attack from gaining any consumer or financial data.

The media reports entail that the website was most likely subjected to DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attacks. Furthermore, it was reported that the malware disabled the websites of organizations affiliated with the National Telecom Corporation (NTC). It’s worth noting that last year, a cyberattack on the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) was reported, disrupting its activities However. this time, there has been no compromise of any kind of data. In this regard, the Federal Minister for MoiTT Amin ul Haq said,