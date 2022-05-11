Adobe has updated the Creative Cloud Express tool to provide more convenience to the users. Basically, it was designed to let individuals make short, snappy videos for social media, and now it can also be used to share those videos. The latest feature is named Content Scheduler which allows influencers, small businesses, and others to post graphics and videos to Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook with just a single tap. The tool, which is now only available through the Creative Cloud Express online app, also allows you to preview posts and schedule them for future publication.

Adobe’s new Feature Content Scheduler Allows you to Directly Post on Social Media

The tool takes care of some of the more difficult elements of social media publishing, such as character restrictions and username auto-completing. It’s free to use, but a $10 monthly subscription unlocks additional typefaces, layouts, online storage, editing tools, and stock pictures.

Adobe has made a lot of money by switching from selling individual versions of products like Photoshop and Lightroom to selling Creative Cloud subscriptions. Some of its tools, such as Lightroom and Creative Cloud Express, have free versions that can entice users to subscribe to them.

Scott Belsky who is Adobe’s chief product officer for Creative Cloud said,

Creative Cloud Express is geared for an era when publicity no longer means just buying advertisements. Marketing budgets are being shifted from print and traditional TV into social media quickly.

Check out? Windows 10 to end Adobe Flash support for in July