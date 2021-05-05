Windows 10 to end Adobe Flash support for in July

Adobe flash is going to end soon. We have come to know that Microsoft is going to end adobe flash support for Windows 10 in July. Adobe had ended support for Flash in 2020, but it remained an important component for Windows 10 till now. Now when Microsoft has released the 21H1 update for Windows 10, it seems, finally it’s time to wave goodbye to Flash.

Microsoft to end Adobe Flash support for Windows 10 in July

This update will start rolling out this month and will automatically remove the flash component from the operating system. Adobe flash was used to run multimedia applications like games and programs directly from the web browser during the 90s.

The windows Blog post noted that:

Additionally, please note that when you update to Windows 10, version 21H1 or later, Flash will be removed. More information on Windows 10, version 21H1 is available here. You can also remove Flash anytime by deploying KB4577586, which is available on the Catalog.

A widows blog, titled “Update on Adobe Flash Player End of support”, reveals that a new component named “update for removal of Adobe Flash Player”, will soon be included in Windows 10 from July 2021. Machines on Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Embedded 8 Standard will also receive this component through a security update.

While Flash player was very famous in old times, open web standards like HTML5, WebGL, and WebAssembly became its replacements with time. The basic reason behind the fading popularity of this platform is security vulnerabilities.

