Last year, the Cyber ​​Crime Cell received 4394 complaints of online fraud from all over Sindh including 3043 from Karachi, 811 from Hyderabad and 540 from Sukkur while 2194 incidents of online harassment of women were reported including 1244 from Karachi. 260 complaints were registered from Hyderabad and 690 from Sukkur. A similar trajectory was observed in other provinces and even in major institutions like FBR, etc. In this regard, cyber security expert Nazim pointed out four mistakes that allow hackers to successfully achieve their targets.

4 Mistakes that Make Users Prone to Hacking

1) Installing Apps without Verification:

Installing any application without verification is an open invitation to hackers. Even most hackers also create applications themselves through which they gain access to accounts.

2) Fake Accounts:

If you are a friend with a fake account, it can also lead to account hacking as your activities are monitored through it. Specifically, your passwords can easily be traced through Facebook and Instagram.

3) Simple Passwords:

Simple or common word passwords, such as date of birth, family name, or any other simple number are helpful in account hacking.

4) No verified anti-virus software:

Not using anti-virus software or using it without a license can also be a reason for account hacking because software cannot be updated without a license.

How do hackers invade your data?

Phishing attacks are mostly used by hackers. These attacks capture your data, login details, credit card information, etc. This is done by sending links and instant messages. For example, your YouTube account and your earnings can be easily caught by hackers. Not only that but also access to Google Drive and Photos is not difficult for them. However, to hack WhatsApp, mobile phone feasibility is required. After hacking the phone, the WhatsApp number is obtained and an account is created on another phone, and the OTP sent by the application on your number is copied and afterward your account can be accessed.

Check out? FIA Reports 100K Cybercrime Complaints in 2021