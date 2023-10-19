A Groundbreaking Move: OpenAI Finally Allows Full Internet Access To ChatGPT

No doubt, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has come a long way since its launch. The company is now taking another big step. It recently revealed that the “Browse with Bing” plugin is now ready for full release which means that OpenAI is finally giving ChatGPT full internet access. It is a groundbreaking move as it will allow the bot to look at real-time information. OpenAI disclosed the news on Tuesday, October 17.

According to the company, all users paying for ChatGPT Plus will be given access to the internet through ChatGPT. It will let the model respond to questions with up-to-date information. All the Chatbot users must know that previous iterations of ChatGPT were roughly two years behind on their information. Most of the time, Chatbot didn’t know about the ongoing issues and matters. Anyhow, this feature will allow the chatbot to respond with up-to-date information. It’s quite amazing. This feature was previously released in beta last month. Now, it will also make its way to other users.

ChatGPT Has Now Full Internet Access

This is the first time that OpenAI is officially supporting ChatGPT with its own access plugin. Before that, third-party plugins allowed ChatGPT users to access the internet. It means that Chatbot’s AI ethical constraints are at a place where they can withstand the best and worst that the internet has to offer. However, we still truly need to see this. The AI development company, OpenAI also worked hard to create constraints around its AI to keep it from going too far over the edge. Now, what everyone wants to see is if this access is worth the $20 price tag for ChatGPT Plus. If we talk about Bing Chat, it already offers access to GPT-4 for free. So, users are less likely to pay for ChatGPT Plus since Bing Chat’s launch.

In addition to the grant of full internet access to ChatGPT, OpenAI also announced that it will add DALL-E 3, the company’s AI-powered image generator as an integration. It will give users the option to create artwork directly through the chatbot. Moreover, the potential integration of GPT-4, a major Large Language Model utilized by ChatGPT Plus, into the function of an online moderator is also being considered. It would involve the task of monitoring forums and social networks to identify and address objectionable content that is considered inappropriate for public consumption.

AI persists to evolve and grow. However, the growth has worried some, including AI pioneers. They have warned us that AI could overthrow humanity one day if we aren’t careful. As the chatbot is gaining more access to the information in the world, we expect to see more warnings like that surfacing in the coming weeks. So, let’s wait and watch.