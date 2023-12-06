A Guide To FPSC Examinations: Eligibility, Syllabus & Preparation

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) is a leading government body of Pakistan. FPSC maintains the merit and credibility of all public service jobs and positions in the country. In this article, I’ll be sharing all the details regarding the FPSC examinations, including eligibility & syllabus. Let’s get started!!

FPSC Exams

The Federal Public Service Commission usually holds two basic types of exams. One is the famous and prestigious CSS exam. On the other hand, there are general recruitment exams.

General Recruitment

Let’s discuss the eligibility criteria for BS 16-BS 21 Posts:

Eligibility Criteria for Grade 16 & Grade 17

If twenty candidates apply for Grade 16 or 17 posts, then the commission will hold screening tests (MCQs) and interviews according to the eligibility conditions.

After the screening test FPSC will arrange descriptive tests to maintain the competition. If 20,000 candidates are received, then both screening and descriptive tests will be held in batches.

90% accuracy in typing tests is mandatory for all the posts including typing, shorthand, and computer literacy.

Eligibility Criteria for Grade 18 & Grade 19

Candidates should pass a written test consisting of two papers. Paper one will be of English essay and grammar while the other will be based on public administration, public management and human resources, financial management, quality management, and IT.

Paper 2 criteria will be changed for professional and teaching posts.

Eligibility Criteria for Grade 20 & Grade 21

The written test is of only one paper having 100 marks.

50% marks in the written test are required for qualification (Only qualifying candidates will be called for an interview)

Syllabus For FPSC Exams

To know all the details regarding the syllabus of FPSC exams, head to this link.

FPSC Fee Structure 2023

BS Scale FPSC Test Fee BS 14 Rs 300/- BS 16 Rs 300/- BS 17 Rs 300/- BS 18 Rs 750/- BS 19 Rs 1200/- BS 20 and above Rs 1500/-

CSS (Central Superior Services)

CSS is an acronym for Central Superior Services. It is a competitive exam arranged by the Federal Public Services Commission (FPSC) to recruit civil officers on a merit basis. Individuals from all over Pakistan appear in this exam to secure higher jobs as civil servants. It is no doubt one of the toughest exams in Pakistan.

CSS Eligibility Criteria

All candidates who want to apply for CSS exam registration must make sure that they have completed their Bachelors. This means that 14 Years of studies should be completed before attempting the CSS Exam. In addition to that, all candidates must fulfill the particular age requirement mentioned for CSS eligibility. Attested required educational documents are also required. Candidates must know the specified nationality requirements for eligibility for CSS Pakistan.

Rules & Syllabus For CSS Exam

Head to this link to learn complete details about the rules and syllabus of the CSS Exam.

Fee For CSS Exam

Candidates need to pay the following fees:

(A) To the Federal Public Service Commission:-

(i) Application Fee For Rs.2200 for written competitive examination

(ii) Rs.500 for each representation or review petition that a candidate wants to submit against any decision of the Commission.

(iii) Rs.500 per paper as the fee for re-counting of marks.

(B) To the Medical Board:-

(i) Deposit Rs.100 to the Government Treasury or State Bank of Pakistan under Head of Accounts “C-02839-Health Fee for Medical Examination”.

(ii) Submit Rs. 1400 before the examination to the Medical Board in case you qualify for the written examination.

(iii) A Candidate who fails a medical test needs to make the full payment again at the time of re-examination.

How To Prepare For FPSC Exams: Tips

Here are some tips on how to prepare for a FPSC exam:

Make a schedule and follow it properly. Commit yourself to preparation with full concentration. Arrange group study and discussion with your friends. Must use previous papers. Mark repeated and relevant questions.

The FPSC exam usually covers basic arithmetic, current affairs, Pakistan affairs, Islamic studies, and basic computer operations in MS Office. So, you should focus on these topics as well. I hope this article will help you while preparing for FPSC exams.