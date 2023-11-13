How to Apply for FPSC Jobs Online? Step-by-Step Process

In Pakistan, there are different testing agencies, such as FPSC, NTS, ETEA, etc., for the recruitment of citizens in government sectors and universities. Among these, the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) is the most prestigious one that is responsible for the recruitment of bureaucrats and other government servants in BPS-14 and above. The commission strives to uphold merit and transparency during the overall recruitment process. FPSC has made the recruitment process online, which enables citizens to easily apply for public sector jobs.

Here is how you can apply for the FPSC jobs online:

Prerequisites for applying online at FPSC:

First, you need to find the advertisement published by the commission in leading newspapers and digital media platforms.

After finding the FPSC job advertisement, see the eligibility criteria for the job and check if you are eligible for that particular job.

Now, check the bank details where you need to deposit the application fee.

The fee structure for different government job posts has been given below:

BS-14, 16 & 17 = Rs. 300/-.

BS-18 = Rs. 750/-.

BS-19 = Rs. 1200/-.

BS-20 and above = Rs. 1500/-.

The remaining process can be completed through the online channel.

Applying Online:

First, visit the official website of FPSC and click on ‘General Recruitment’, as you can see in the given image.

In this step, click on the ‘Apply Online’ option.

Now you have to insert all of the personal information, including the job you have applied for, your CNIC number, the date of the fee deposit in the bank, the amount of the fee deposited, bank details and location, your domicile information, gender, religion, qualification, and information from your transcript. Moreover, you will have to choose the test center and interview center of your choice and tell if you are already working in the government service or not.

After the first process is completed, you will have to retrieve your tracking ID by just entering your CNIC.

Finally, you can take a printout of your job application by entering your CNIC and tracking ID as you can see in the given image.

Apart from that, you can also download guidelines for applying online, review your application, edit or update it if required, and change the test center.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: How often does the FPSC announce jobs?

FPSC regularly advertises jobs throughout the year. However, it also depends on the staffing requirements of the respective government departments.

Q: What should I do if I face technical issues during the online application process?

If you face any technical issues during the online application process, then you should contact the FPSC helpline for assistance.

Q: Is there an age limit for FPSC jobs?

Yes, there is an age limit specified for every job. It varies with different job positions, ranging from BPS-14 to BPS-21. The age limit is mentioned in the job advertisement.

Q. Can I apply for multiple jobs simultaneously?

Yes, you can easily apply for numerous jobs; however, you will have to submit a separate application for every position.

We hope that by now, you will be able to easily apply for any FPSC job online. Feel free to contact us if you have any questions regarding the information we have provided.

