A Mobile app can Cure tinnitus

Tinnitus is a big thing specifically for those who are suffering from it however it had no cure till now. However, there is good news! After 20 years of finding a cure for tinnitus, researchers from the University of Auckland have announced that they have found a cure through mobile phone-based therapy.

To test this, the researchers selected 61 patients and half were given treatment through ‘digital polytherapeutic’ and others a popular self-help app producing white noise.

The results were quite satisfactory. The group with the polytherapeutic (31 people) showed clinically significant improvements at 12 weeks however other 30 users did not show any signs of improvements.

Associate Professor in Audiology Grant Searchfield said:

“This is more significant than some of our earlier work and is likely to have a direct impact on future treatment of tinnitus,”

This new treatment through a mobile app needs an initial assessment by an audiologist who will design a customized treatment plan with a range of digital tools. This plan will be totally based on the patient’s experience of tinnitus. Since there is no pill to cure tinnitus, this app will be a blessing in disguise.

“Earlier trials have found white noise, goal-based counselling, goal-oriented games and other technology-based therapies are effective for some people some of the time,” “This is quicker and more effective, taking 12 weeks rather than 12 months for more individuals to gain some control.”What this therapy does is essentially rewire the brain in a way that de-emphasises the sound of the tinnitus to a background noise that has no meaning or relevance to the listener

When asked about the next step, researchers told that they are planning to refine the prototype and roll it out for larger markets for trial.

Also Read: Mobile Technology has a Major Role in Digital Society Realization-Dr. Ismail Shah