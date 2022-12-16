A New Instagram Tool Will Now Let Hacked Users Regain Account Access

Today, I am going to share a very interesting piece of information for all those worried Instagram users who are victims of hacking nowadays. Guess what, they have a new way to try to claw back their account now. A New Instagram Tool has made its way to users in order to help them regain their hacked accounts.

A New Instagram Tool Launched

According to the company, Instagram.com/hacked is a new feature for reporting and trying to resolve account access problems. The good part is that the all-new platform is an all-in-one account support page. Users can use it for several purposes that include:

To ask for help recovering hacked accounts

report impersonation accounts

get help if they’ve forgotten their passwords.

The most pressing issue for users is to get help when an account gets hacked — something that Insta users have struggled hard to get in the past.

We all know that recovering a hacked Instagram account is not easy at all. According to some previous reports, some users have paid ransom to hackers who’ve held their accounts hostage. Isn’t it astonishing? A separate report from 2019 even showed how influencers whose accounts were overtaken have had to turn to other hackers for help. In both cases, users found Instagram itself very slow to respond.

Instagram has been testing account recovery features since earlier this year, like asking a user’s friends to vouch for them to regain control of their account. The company now said that the feature is available to all users worldwide. It means that users locked out of their accounts can select two friends who can help verify their identity. In addition to that, the social app is also working on ways to stop account hacking before it happens, including sending warnings about suspicious accounts that could be impersonating others. So, Insta is trying to improve user experience by introducing new features which is surely a good thing that needs to be appreciated.

