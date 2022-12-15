Apple’s Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature Leads To First Successful Rescue Operation

Apple’s Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature pings emergency dispatch centers through a satellite network. It was made possible via a partnership with Louisiana-based Globalstar’s network of 24 low-orbit satellites. In emergency situations when Apple users will not have cellular or Wi-Fi coverage, they can activate the emergency SOS feature. The good piece of news is that Apple’s new Emergency SOS that lets off-grid iPhone users call for help via satellite has led to its first successful rescue operation or you can say certainly the first to be documented live.

Emergency SOS Via Satellite Seems A Good Feature Indeed

Montrose Search & Rescue Team recently conducted an operation in which two people were in a vehicle driving through the Angeles National Forest. What happened was their car went off the road and “off the side of the mountain, approximately 300′.” The impact was severe enough to strip the front bumper off the car, which was then tumbled or slid into a narrow valley well below the highway. There was no cell coverage as they were about 19 miles into the forest and were possibly injured. The couple made the decision to try out the new satellite communication service introduced in September for the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro.

The service actually requires users to point their iPhones at a passing partner satellite. When a connection is established, their location is sent along with any circumstances, like if someone is hurt. The message passes to a relay service, which then goes to the appropriate authorities — in this case, the msg led to LA County fire department, sheriffs, and the SAR team in Montrose. The rescue team stated:

“The call center gave us an accurate latitude and longitude for the victims. [Helicopter] Rescue 5 was able to locate the victims and insert a paramedic. The paramedic learned the patients, a male, and a female in their 20s, had mild to moderate injuries. The helicopter was able to hoist the victims out of the canyon and transport them to a local hospital.”

Apple’s SOS service is one of several ways people may soon be able to use satellites directly from their phones. For instance, Lynk promises a regular exchange of data for SMS and emergency alert purposes, while is also T-Mobile is partnering with Starlink in order to enable something like that for subscribers as well.

