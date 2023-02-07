A Reliable Leak Reveals Alleged Exynos 2400 Chipset Specs

If this new leak came out to be true, the Exynos 2400 chipset will sport:

one Cortex-X4 core

two Cortex A720 high-frequency cores

three Cortex-A720 low-frequency cores

an additional four Cortex-A520 cores

It is quite clear that the chipset will come with a total of 10 CPU cores. Rumors claim that the alleged Exynos 2400 chipset is in development. The point notable here is that there’s no reason to believe that Samsung will have to use the Exynos chipset for its next-gen Galaxy smartphones. However, let me tell you that there is a possibility that the tech giant will continue collaborating exclusively with Qualcomm for Galaxy flagship chipsets, and on the other hand, it will develop the Exynos 2400 SoC for other clients from China, including Xiaomi, Vivo, and Realme.

There had been no words regarding the new Exynos 2400 chip release date. If the chip becomes a reality, we expected it to go on sale later this year or next year. However, if Samsung skipped the Exynos 2300 name, as this leak suggests, the tech giant may plan to bring the Exynos 2400 to the market in 2024.

According to Counterpoint Research, if we talk shipment-wise, Samsung had a global smartphone chipset market share of 7% in Q3 2022 which climbed up from 5% in Q3 2021. However, the Korean tech giant also outperformed many of its rivals, including UNISOC, Apple, Qualcomm, and MediaTek. Let’s wait and watch what comes next.

