A Reliable Leak Reveals Alleged Exynos 2400 Chipset Specs
We all know that the tech giant, Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 series uses a Qualcomm chipset exclusively. It will not be wrong to say that it’s actually Snapdragon everywhere. Even though, prospective buyers no longer worry about getting an Exynos-powered flagship smartphone in some markets. The fact is that everyone is nowadays getting to experience the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and the cherry on the top is that, they’re getting an overclocked version with improved performance. Regardless of all these facts, Samsung may still want to create its own Exynos SoCs for the high-end smartphone market. Recently, a new so-called “reliable leak” has revealed the alleged CPU core configuration of the next-gen unannounced Samsung mobile chipset, presumably dubbed as Exynos 2400.