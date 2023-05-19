A Strange iMessage Bug Is Causing Issues For iPhone Users Texting Android Ones

Now, the issue is that adding the “+” character at the beginning of the phone numbers forces the iPhone to identify the number as an international one, even when it isn’t. In this way, a normal U.S.-based number is automatically changed to an overseas one, causing issues on both ends. It looks like the bug is connected to the iPhone, with no specific callouts to people sending texts from the Mac.

The point notable here is that the silicon giant’s update to iOS 16.5 earlier today does not appear to be the root issue. Many iPhone owners are pointing out that the issue sheared up for them before the updates were released. As far as the bug fixes are concerned, some users have advised that sending a text to yourself may fix the issue. Some users have been suggesting that the fix is already present server-side. On the other hand, others advise just changing the formatting of the number to add “+1” to the front.

What do you guys think? If you have been facing such issues do share with us in the comment section. Stay tuned!