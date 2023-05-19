OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT App for iOS

There is no one out there who doesn’t know about ChatGPT. Isn’t it? Machine learning systems power the insanely popular AI chatbot, however, those systems are directed by human workers. Everyone is nowadays obsessed with these AI Bots. Many companies have joined the bandwagon and have introduced chatbots like Microsoft Bing, Google Bard, etc. We all know that OpenAI is the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot. They recently announced that a new ChatGPT app for Apple’s iOS is on its way. The roll-out for iOS is expected to begin in the US and will extend to more countries in the coming weeks.

ChatGPT App for iOS Will Be Free To Use

Reports claim that the ChatGPT app will be free to use. It will also sync history across devices according to the company. OpenAI stated:

“ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early access to features, and faster response times, all on iOS,”

For your information, ChatGPT-4 is a powerful artificial intelligence model that has more advanced technology than the incredibly popular ChatGPT. OpenAI launched a pilot subscription plan as well back in February for its popular AI-powered chatbot. This subscription plan dubbed ChatGPT Plus, was for $20 per month.

It would not be wrong to say that the public battle to overpower the AI technology space kicked off late last year when ChatGPT was launched. ChatGPT also provoked tech heavyweights from Alphabet Inc to Meta to come up with their own offerings. So, let’s see what comes next.

