A Tremendous Comeback: Huawei Returns To Top 4 In China’s Smartphone Market

Recently, Canalys shared the latest figures for China’s smartphone market for the last quarter of 2023. According to the latest reports, the decline in China’s smartphone market slowed down in the fourth quarter of 2023, with total shipments reaching 73.9 million units, or a 1% year-on-year drop. The silicon giant, Apple took the top spot in 2023 with 17.5 million smartphones during the fourth quarter. Apple’s domination in the Chinese market was due to an adequate supply of the new iPhone 15 series. The second position was taken by Honor with a 16% market share and 11.7 million handsets shipped. Vivo took the third spot and then came Huawei representing a 47% year-on-year surge due to its flagship new models.

Huawei Made A Comeback In Chinese Smartphone Market Due to Mate 60 Pro

Canalys disclosed the top five brands in terms of sales: Apple, Honor, Vivo, Huawei, and Xiaomi. Notably, Huawei witnessed a significant 47% increase in shipments compared to last year, putting the company back in the top five at the fourth position. According to Lucas Zhong, a Canalys research analyst:

“Huawei’s comeback is largely due to the Mate 60 Pro which uses self-developed Kirin chips and innovative features like satellite calling.”

The research analysts at Canalys said that Huawei has become the biggest dark horse this quarter. It made a tremendous comeback returning to the top five league table of Mainland China’s smartphone market after 10 quarters. The company took the spot because of its flagship phone, Huawei Mate 60 Pro. For all those unaware, Mate 60 Pro boasts an in-house Kirin chip and innovative features such as satellite calling. It has become the leading model driving Huawei’s shipment recovery. In addition, Huawei also extended the Kirin chip to the Nova series from January 2024. It will also help to drive more demand in the mid-end market in the future according to the researchers.

Reports claim that the Chinese smartphone market is anticipated to enter a path of moderate recovery in the coming months. The channel profitability and exciting new Chinese products will play a significant role in this. Huawei’s growing presence will boost market competition and fuel innovation in the market as well.