Budget-Friendly Smartphone Infinix Smart 8 Pro Goes Official

Almost two months back, Infinix launched its highly anticipated Smart 8 HD smartphone. Reports claim that a new mid-ranger member has recently joined the Smart 8 series. Infinix Smart 8 Pro has been listed on the company’s official website revealing its specifications and features in detail. Let’s dig into what the newly launched Smart 8 Pro has brought to the table.

Infinix Smart 8 Pro: Specs, Features & Price

Infinix has raised the bar of affordable smartphones with the new Smart 8 Pro handset. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch LCD offering HD+ screen resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is pertinent to mention here that the device also surfaced on the Google Play Console website with MediaTek Helio P35. However, the listing of the smartphone on the official Infinix website reveals that it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset. The budget-friendly handset comes with 4GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage.

A massive 5000mAh battery keeps its lights on. Moreover, it also supports 10W charging. As per camera details, the Infinix phone comes with a 50MP main camera, an AI lens, and a quad-LED flash ring on the rear side. On the contrary, the smartphone also boasts an 8MP selfie snapper. Other notable features include- Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, WiFi, USB-C port, face unlock, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 200% super volume with DTS processing, OTG support, microSD card slot, and Extended RAM technology. The handset runs Android 13 OS straight out of the box.

There have been no official words regarding the pricing and availability of the smartphone yet. However, all the above-mentioned features hint that it would be a mid-ranger with some promising features. The previously launched Smart 8 HD phone was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 6,299. So, the upcoming Infinix handset is also expected to have a reasonable price tag.

Infinix Smart 8 Pro will be available in four color variants: Timber Black, Galaxy White, Shiny Gold, and Rainbow Blue. The pricing details of this smartphone are yet not revealed by the company. So, stay tuned for more information regarding the mid-ranger.