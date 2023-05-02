Abu Dhabi is MENA’s Smartest City for Third Year

According to the IMD Smart City Index, Abu Dhabi has been ranked as the smartest city in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for 2023, marking its third consecutive year in this position. This index surveyed 120 residents in 118 cities around the world, and out of 141 cities, Abu Dhabi ranked thirteenth. The study assessed the infrastructure and digital services available to residents, concentrating on variables relating to their perception and interaction with government efforts in five key areas: health and safety, mobility, activities, opportunities (work and education systems), and governance.
Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, the head of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), was pleased with Abu Dhabi’s sustained status as the smartest city in the region. He attributed the city’s success to its leadership’s dedication to digital transformation, the use of next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT), and the development of smart city initiatives across multiple sectors, including public and smart transportation. Abu Dhabi has been recognized as a smart and sustainable city and one of the world’s finest places to live, work, and visit due to its efforts. Al Shorafa added that at DMT, the team is striving to utilize technology to improve the quality of life for citizens and residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and to maintain their momentum of success.
Smart cities such as Abu Dhabi considerably contribute to the development of several key sectors in the emirate, such as the smart transportation sector and the smart economy, which relies on sophisticated software to develop supply, delivery, and joint support services. In addition to developing and facilitating access to services for citizens, interactive platforms are created to identify the public’s needs and aspirations and position them at the center of transparent government work. The IMD Smart Cities Index is a crucial resource for international organizations, decision-makers, and institutions when evaluating the efficacy of national strategies for increasing prosperity, making progress, and augmenting the quality of life for the general population.
Standards Established by the IMD Smart City Index
The IMD Smart City Index evaluates cities based on the following five pillars: health and safety, mobility, activities, opportunities (work and education systems), and governance. The study also considers variables pertaining to citizens’ perceptions and interactions with government initiatives. The survey is conducted annually, and data is gathered by interviewing residents in 118 locations around the globe. The purpose of this study is to assess the current infrastructure and digital services offered to residents in each city, providing insight into the quality of life and welfare of residents in each location.
ALSO READ: These are the 13 UAE-based Fastest-growing Technology Companies in the Middle East