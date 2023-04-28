According to a survey by global consultancy Deloitte, among 50, thirteen UAE-based companies are the fastest-growing technology companies in the Middle East and Cyprus. UAE’s Brandripplr, Justlife and TruKKer are among the fastest-growing Middle East tech companies
The UAE-based media and entertainment company Brandripplr is third on the list. Cyprus-based online trading platform Capital.com secured the top spot. Whereas, Jordan’s mobile payment service provider FinTech Dinarak is in second place. The list includes tech companies from industries such as software, FinTech and media and entertainment.
These are the 13 UAE-based Fastest-growing Technology Companies in the Middle East
It recognises companies based on revenue growth over the past four years.
First-placed Capital.com recorded 2,210 per cent growth, while Dinarak and Brandripplr registered 820 per cent and 816 per cent growth, respectively, the report said.
The UAE is offering incentives to attract hundreds of digital companies to set up in the country as part of a programme to draw more foreign direct investment and position itself as a global tech centre.
The initiative will focus on companies led by software developers, data scientists, computer programmers and digital asset entrepreneurs.
Other UAE companies that made it onto Deloitte’s top 50 list include CSPSolutions, AlgoDriven, Justlife, TruKKer, Ziwo, 3CX, Plant Shop, You Cloud Pay, Uqu, ICC Loyalty, Property Finder and Lenador Systems.
Other companies in the Gulf that ranked in the top 50 list include Qatar’s Mekdam Technologies and Urban Point, Bahrain’s Beyon Cyber and Lazywait in Saudi Arabia.
The technology companies ranked this year recorded an average growth of 277 per cent. These companies generated about $800 million in total annual revenues during 2021-2022.
