Recent rumours regarding the fate of Final Fantasy 7 Remake have raised concerns for fans of the Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms. While the game was initially exclusive to PlayStation upon its launch in 2020, it eventually made its way to PC in late 2021, leading many to speculate about the possibility of it arriving on Xbox Series X/S and the rumoured Nintendo Switch 2.

However, the latest insider information from NateDrake, a reputable source in the gaming community, suggests that hopes for a Final Fantasy 7 Remake release on these platforms may be in vain. Moreover, Square Enix is maintaining the exclusivity of FF7R’s sequel, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, for PlayStation. There are chances that the original game may never reach Xbox or Nintendo consoles.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake will Not be Available on Nintendo Switch 2 or Xbox Series X/S

Addressing rumours surrounding third-party games for the Nintendo Switch 2, NateDrake clarified, “FF7 Remake is not a current plan. Could it happen, eventually? Sure. Is it an active plan at this moment? No. A Switch 2 release exists in the same way an Xbox release does. IF Square wants to do it, they can & will; but no such plan exists at the present.”

This statement appears definitive. However, it’s important to note that NateDrake’s response pertained to Remake and not Rebirth. This leaves a slight possibility for the sequel to make its way to other platforms.

Regarding Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Square Enix recently announced its release date for PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024. While no official information is available about the PC release date. The disclaimer mentioned it would remain exclusive for only three months, potentially hinting at a PC launch before the summer. It’s also worth mentioning that Rebirth will not be available on PlayStation 4. It required players to upgrade to the latest PlayStation console for the launch experience.

In Rebirth, players will primarily control Cloud Strife as he and his party escape from Midgar following the events of the first game. Square Enix has promised a more open world this time. It will offer opportunities like riding Chocobos for quicker navigation. Keep in mind that Rebirth represents the second instalment in a planned trilogy. So expect Square Enix to retain some surprises for future releases.