The famous gaming behemoth Activison has officially announced that it will host a launch event to unveil additional information regarding Call of Duty: Warzone 2. We’ve known for quite some time that Activision’s “Warzone 2.0” battle royale shooter sequel would be released later in 2022. And despite the fact that the end of the year is swiftly approaching, we have yet to learn what’s next for Warzone. Activision has now announced that further information will be forthcoming in a new event scheduled for next month.

Activison to Host a Launch Event on Sept 15 for COD: Warzone 2

On the Call of Duty website, Activision mentioned “Call of Duty: Next,” which is an event that will take place on September 15th. Briefly, Call of Duty: Next will offer news about “the impending future of Call of Duty,” including details about Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Instead of sharing these facts gradually over time, Activision and developer Infinity Ward have decided to showcase a variety of forthcoming projects during the single mega-event

In addition to viewing new video from Modern Warfare II and Warzone II at the event, there is a fair chance we will also discover the release date for the latter. Given that Warzone 2 will be released before the end of the year, Activision is presumably nearing the stage where it will divulge more launch plans.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that Call of Duty: Warzone II will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC whenever it is released.

