Albeit Disagreements, Apple’s CEO Values Interactions with Important Personalities

Tim Cook stated that he values dialogue with famous personalities with whom he does not always agree, such as Twitter CEO Elon Musk and former president Donald Trump. According to a new interview with a media platform, the Apple CEO stated, “I feel very strongly about engaging with people regardless of whether you agree with them or not.” It was in reference to his conversations with Elon Musk, who took Apple to task in November over certain advertising practices, and former president Donald Trump. Furthermore, Cook said,
I believe it is much more vital to interact when there is disagreement.
Tim Values Interactions with Important Personalities
This open personal attitude shown by Tim may have implications for Apple’s corporate interactions as well. The Twitter CEO’s remark in November appeared to signal a reconciliation between Cook and Musk last year. Musk said, “Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?” Musk also claimed in another tweet that day that Apple had bizarrely “threatened to exclude Twitter from its App Store.”
Two days later, Musk broadcast a video inside Apple’s headquarters and tweeted that Cook had helped clear up their “misunderstanding.” Prior to publishing on Monday morning, an inquiry for a response was made to Apple representatives who did not immediately answer.
Cook had also met with Donald Trump while the latter was president and pushed for a series of levies on Chinese goods. Cook allegedly earned Trump’s praise as “a brilliant executive” who “calls me and others don’t.”
