All Smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Chipset

The famous chipmaker Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 8 plus Gen 1 processor in the second quarter of 2022. Analysts from the mobile industry claim that the company improved all the flaws that were reported in its predecessor. It also resulted in better GPU and CPU scores along with improved gaming performance. Currently, there are a number of smartphones in the market that are equipped with Snapdragon 8 plus Gen 1 and we are going to cover each of them.

However, before moving on to the smartphones, we are going to shed some details regarding the Snapdragon 8 plus Gen 1 chipset.

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Cores 8 Cores 1x Cortex-X2 @3.2GHz,

3x Cortex A710 @3GHz

4x Cortex A510 @2GHz

6MB sL3 Cache Manufacturing Process 4nm TSMC Supported GPU Qualcomm Adreno 730 GPU @900 MHz Supported RAM 4x 16-bit CH @3200MHz LPDDR5 4MB system cache

up to 24GB Supported Display 4K @ 60 Hz,

QHD+ @ 144 Hz

HDR: HDR10+, HDR10 Modem Snapdragon X65 (Integrated) Encode/ Decode 8K30/4K120 10-bit H.265Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, 720p960 infinite recording

Smartphones Equipped with 8 Plus Gen 1

Asus ROG Phone 6:

The Asus ROG Phone 6 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that refreshes 165 times per second, which is superior to the majority of phones on the market. Regarding the performance of Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the ROG 6 outperforms nearly every other SD 8+ Gen 1 phone on the market. ROG Phone 6 has enhanced performance, thermals, and energy efficiency.

OnePlus 10T:

OnePlus 10T is another smartphone that is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 plus Gen 1. This smartphone is superior to the OnePlus 10 Pro in terms of performance. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ compatibility. Compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro, the 10T lacks Hasselblad cameras. Instead, OnePlus has included a triple camera module with a 50 MP main sensor. The phone has a 4800mAh battery that supports 150W quick charging.

Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition:

The Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 which really boosted its performance. Another unique aspect of the phone is that it has a Naoto Fukasawa’s nature-inspired design. The phone is equipped with an LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Realme also improved its camera technology, which includes a triple camera module with a 50 MP main sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4:

The tech giant Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to the global market in the month of August. The company has slightly underclocked the chipset to improve the smartphone’s stability and performance. Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is sleeker than its predecessor. However, the display size is comparatively larger this year. In addition, it supports S Pen, has dual speakers, and has an IPX8 water resistance rating. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 incorporates a triple camera setup with 50MP wide, 12MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide sensors.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra:

The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi also launched a new device with the latest SD 8+ Gen 1. The smartphone is called ’12S Ultra.’ In addition to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, the most impressive feature of the 12S Ultra is its large 1-inch sensor, which makes it one of the finest camera phones available. In addition to the processor, the smartphone features a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ support, and Dolby Vision compatibility. Additionally, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra includes a 4860 mAh battery and a 67W fast charger.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra:

Motorola is one of the first companies to release a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered smartphone. In addition to Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra has a 6.67-inch curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. In addition, it features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In addition, the smartphone includes Samsung’s new 200MP camera sensor on the rear. Last but not the least, the smartphone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and 80W rapid charging.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4:

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is another foldable smartphone introduced by Samsung during its August 2022 unpacked event. Samsung has optimized the battery with Android 12 and a power-efficient Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, resulting in a longer battery life as compared to its predecessor. The folding smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable OLED display that has a 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, there is a 2-inch Super AMOLED cover display. For photo lovers, the smartphone has a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

iQOO 10 Pro:

IQOO has recently revealed the iQOO 10 Pro, which is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The design of the phone is influenced by BMW. The iQOO 10 Pro is equipped with a Gimble camera system on the rear and supports 125W fast charging. iQOO also incorporates a 2K+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an enhanced haptic motor.

Final Words:

We listed all the

Check out? vivo X Fold Plus Goes Official with SD 8+ Gen 1 and Improved Battery