The wait is now over as vivo just announced a new foldable phone, vivo X Fold Plus. The foldable phone has come with a brand new colour and a brand new chipset. The phone uses the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which promises a 30% reduction in power use coupled with a 10% increase in performance. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

vivo X Fold Plus Goes Official with SD 8+ Gen 1 and Improved Battery

Other than the chipset, the phone has a big battery as compared to its predecessor. The X Fold Plus has a 4,730mAh capacity. The phone supports 80W wired charging. Also, wireless charging remains at 50W.

Like the original, the X Fold Plus has an 8” foldable display (4:3.55) with Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) and a 1-120Hz LTPO panel. The other screen size is 6.53”. Both displays feature ultrasonic fingerprint readers. The hinge can stay open at several angles, handy for multimedia and video calls. vivo optimized the speakers to make sure speech comes out loud and clear in this setup.

Now, let’s talk about its cameras. The phone has a 50MP main module (1/1.57” GN5 sensor, 1.0µm, f/1.75 OIS), 48MP ultra-wide (114°) and two telephoto modules – one 12MP camera with a 47mm lens for portraits and one 8MP periscope camera with 5x magnification (and up to 60x digital zoom) and OIS.

vivo has also introduced a new colour option for the phone which is Huaxia Red. Other colours are black and blue.

The vivo X Fold+ is available for pre-order in China starting today and will go on sale on the 29th. The base 12/256GB model is priced CNY 10,000 ($1,400/€1,450/₹114,000), the 12/512GB upgrade is CNY 11,000.

A few lucky buyers can win a free 50W wireless charger and protective case if they pre-order the new foldable. This deal is valid until October 7, though only in limited quantities.

See Also: vivo Smartphones: The Sole Choice of Tech Experts & Consumers