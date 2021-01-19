In a recent development, the renowned Ayub Medical College (AMC), Abbottabad has collaborated with Tech Valley Pakistan to transform the conventional medical school into a digital medical school by employing Google technologies.

The latest development is a reaction to COVID-19 imposed lockdowns. With Coronavirus affecting hundreds of thousands, and as a result, numerous colleges mandating their students to stay at home. This looming crisis has left medical students throughout the country wondering how this situation will affect the future course their medical studies.

AMC Incorporates Google Tech for Provision of Medical Education

So in order to subdue this problem and to incorporate the distance learning environment in the AMC, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between AMC and Tech Valley Pakistan to incorporate Google technologies in their institution. For this purpose, the IT staff along with the teachers will be properly trained and certified by Tech Valley Pakistan as Google Certified Educators.

While signing the MoU, Dean of AMC, Dr. Umar Farooq said:

This is one of the most tremendous achievement for our college to partner up with Google and Tech Valley Pakistan in terms of providing a digital infrastructure at our premises and we hope this is just a start for a long-standing partnership with Google to bring more digital opportunities and specified tools for our students and faculty members providing assistance in not only the distance learning but also in different medical technicalities and problems.

As Tech Valley is the official partner of Google for Education in Pakistan, it will manage the successful deployment of Google tools & technologies at the Ayub Medical College.

The current development will be among the first steps towards digitization under the Prime Minister’s Digital Pakistan, where Tech Valley will digitally equip one of the best medical colleges of Pakistan with the help of Google technologies.

The CEO of Tech Valley Pakistan, Umar Farooq said:

Deploying Google for Education in a prestigious medical school like AMC will be a huge accomplishment for our team.

