An Apple Security Update Rolls Out for Zero-Day Flaws Affecting Devices

The silicon giant, Apple keeps on rolling out new updates to improve users’ experience. Recently, an Apple security update is rolling out to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and Safari. The main goal behind this update is to address several security vulnerabilities, including one actively exploited zero-day bug in the wild.

The latest Apple security update Aims To Fix A Zero-Day Bug

The latest security vulnerability is tracked as CVE-2023-38606. The point worth mentioning here is that the flaw lives in the kernel and allows a malicious app to alter sensitive kernel state potentially. The company revealed that it was handled with improved state management. The silicon giant noted in its advisory:

“Apple is mindful of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS released before iOS 15.7.1”

The point notable here is that CVE-2023-38606 is the third security vulnerability discovered that is linked with Operation Triangulation. For all those who don’t know, Operation Triangulation is actually a refined mobile cyber espionage campaign that targets iOS devices since 2019 using a zero-click exploit chain. On the other hand, Apple patched the other two zero-days, CVE-2023-32434 and CVE-2023-32435 last month.

The Apple updates are available for the following Apple devices and operating systems: iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 on iPhone 8 and later together with iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation & iPad mini 5th generation with up models.

iOS 15.7.8 and iPadOS 15.7.8 on iPhone 6s (all models), iPhone 7 (all models), iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, 4th generation iPad mini, and 7th generation iPod touch.

macOS Ventura 13.5, macOS Monterey 12.6.8, and macOS Big Sur 11.7.9

tvOS 16.6 – Apple TV 4K (all variants) and Apple TV HD

watchOS 9.6 – Apple Watch 4 Series and later.

The good piece of news is that Apple has resolved a total of 11 zero-days in the latest round of patches. These bugs or vulnerabilities have been affecting Apple’s software since the beginning of 2023.

