The Netflix app for mobile is getting a new “My Netflix” tab. That new tab aims to help users find the shows they want to watch more quickly. Netflix announced a new feature for iOS and Android globally. That new feature will appear as a tab located at the bottom right-hand corner of the screen and will replace the old “Downloads” tab.

According to the company, My Netflix will be a dedicated space where you can see your downloads, TV series and movies you gave a like. It also contains the shows and films you’ve saved to My List. In addition, you’ll also be able to see the trailers you’ve watched, reminders you’ve set, shows you haven’t finished, content you’ve watched, and more.

Netflix Rolls Out ‘My Netflix’ Tab for Quick Access to Saved Shows and Downloads

The tab is described as a tailored one-stop shop that provides shortcuts to the shows and movies you want to watch. And it appears the more you interact with it, the more content will appear in the tab.

If you’re an iPhone user, you’ll be able to take advantage of this new feature starting today. Android phone owners will not get this feature right now. They have to wait a bit. Netflix says it will roll out this new feature for Android sometime in early August.

