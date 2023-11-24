An Overview of Cellular & Internet Penetration in Pakistan (Oct 23)

Our national telecom regulator, PTA, keeps track of cellular and internet penetration in the country. As per the latest statistics, besides the cellular subscribers, all the other parameters, including teledensity, NGMS, and 34/4G users, etc., witnessed a decline in October as compared to the previous month.

Cellular Subscribers:

The number of cellular subscribers grew from 189.74 million by the end of September 23 to 189.77 million in October.

Teledensity:

The cellular teledensity decreased from 79.44 percent by the end of September to 79.32 percent by the end of October. In addition, the total teledensity decreased by 0.12 percent in October as compared to September.

3G/4G users:

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan decreased by 0.01 million in October as compared to the previous month.

Jazz:

Jazz’s total count of 3G users decreased by 0.162 million in October, while the number of Jazz 4G users increased by 0.1 million in October 2023.

Zong:

Zong 3G subscribers witnessed a decline from 2.378 million by the end of September to 2.320 million by the end of October. On the other hand, the number of 4G users increased by 0.303 million in October.

Telenor:

Telenor saw an overall decrease in both 3G and 4G users. Telenor 3G subscribers declined from 2.656 million by the end of September to 2.567 million by the end of October. On the other hand, the number of 4G users of Telenor decreased by 0.8 million in October.

Ufone:

Ufone 3G users witnessed a decline of 0.129 million in October. The 4G user base, meanwhile, increased from 14.044 million by the end of September to 14.228 million by the end of October.

NGMS Penetration:

NGMS (Next Generation Mobile Service) penetration decreased from 53.14 percent by the end of September to 53.05 percent by the end of October.

