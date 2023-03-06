Android 15 Dessert Codename is Already Out!

Advertisement

Android enthusiasts and developers alike have been buzzing since Google’s release of the first Developer Preview of Android 14 a month ago. While many may not have had the opportunity to try out the latest version of the popular operating system, Google is already looking ahead to the future. The company has given Android 15 the catchy code name Vanilla Ice Cream, following in its tradition of dessert-themed code names for each new version of the OS.

Previous Android versions have had names like Cupcake, Donut, and Eclair, but more recently, Google has downplayed the use of these names and limited their use to the early stages of development. Interestingly, few may be aware that Android 13 has already been named Tiramisu, while last year it was revealed that Android 14 goes by the name Upside Down Cake.

In a recent tweet, tech insider Mishaal Rahman announced that the internal code name for Android 15 is Vanilla Ice Cream, discovered via a series of code changes in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). This reveal comes slightly earlier than usual, as we didn’t learn about Android 14’s code name until April 2022.

With the tech giant already focused on the next major OS update, it’s exciting to see what improvements and features will be included in Vanilla Ice Cream. Stay tuned for more updates on Android’s sweet progression.

