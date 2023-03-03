Advertisement

Last week, Google announced it would be bringing its previously Pixel-exclusive Magic Eraser tool to more phones including iPhones and other Android handsets. Now the company has rollout out the availability of Magic eraser for iPhone and non-pixel devices. You will get this feature in the latest update.

Google Magic Eraser is now here for iPhone and non-Pixel Android devices

If you own a non-Pixel Android phone or an iPhone, but you subscribe to Google One, you’ll soon find the update landing in your Google Photos. If you own an older Pixel device that doesn’t feature a Tensor chipset, you will get the feature without having to have a subscription to Google One.

To use this feature, head to any photo in your Google Photos Library, tap Edit and look under Tools. If it’s available for you, it’ll say Magic Eraser with a Google One logo on the right-hand side. You may also find it appears at the beginning of the Suggestions menu in Google Photos.

The feature is available in Google Photos v.6.24. You’ll have to wait until the update appears for you. Google will roll out this feature gradually to all Android devices.

