Android Users Are Switching To Old iPhones: CIRP Study

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) recently conducted a study to shed light on a fascinating trend: the purchasing behavior of Android users switching to old iPhones. The study reveals that the overall number of Android switchers has remained rather stable since 2019. However, a slight dip was witnessed in 2023 as compared to 2022 when people started preferring particular iPhone models. A constant range of users switched from Android to iOS, hovering between 11% and 19% from 2019 to 2023. The highest influx was at 15%, indicating a potential peak before the observed 2023 decline. The stability is tipped to be due to the intrinsic intricacies associated with switching operating systems.

29% of Android Users Switched To Old iPhones

A significant portion (29%) of Android users switched to the iPhone SE 3, 12, or 13 (including the mini version). One convincing reason behind this shift is the budget consciousness of many Android users. People using lower-priced Android phones are making a switch to older iPhone models as a natural fit for their financial constraints and everyday needs. On the other hand, Apple‘s tightly integrated ecosystem also works as a driving force behind the switch. Features like iMessage, FaceTime, and the seamless integration of AirPods harbor a considerable appeal. The switchers seem to prioritize the advantages of the Apple ecosystem over the cutting-edge features found in flagship models.

It is quite clear from the above screenshot, that there is an interesting contrast within the group of Android switchers. While a substantial portion favors older models, a surprisingly high number (37%) choose the latest Pro or Pro Max models. It clearly shows the presence of two specific segments within the Android switcher demographic. One prioritizes value and affordability, and another seeks the top-tier features and status of the latest premium iPhones. CIRP study presents a practical understanding of the motivations and purchasing behavior of Android users switching to iPhones.