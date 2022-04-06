Another Pro! The Redmi Note legacy continues with Redmi Note 11 Pro.

Xiaomi Pakistan brought forth the Redmi Note 11 Pro under their flagship Redmi Note series. The device not only packs powerful camera upgrades, fast charging but also has an AMOLED display – making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than before. The AMOLED display guarantees seamless viewing on the device without compromising on colors.

The device supports 67W wired turbo charging, charges your phone to 100% in less than 45mins, so you’re not plugged in to the charger all the time and out enjoying more. Share and view more with lag-free transitions and overall smoother animations as the new Redmi Note 11 Pro has a 120hz refresh rate which means super enhanced on screen experience. The series overall comes packing a 5,000mAH battery which is beautifully inside this sleek device. All of this is packed in a body with a trendy and fresh design, plus, with the dual speakers located on the top and bottom of the device for an immersive listening experience.

You would think that we’re done but let us tell you about the camera now! The phone has a 108MP main camera – delivering an outstanding photography experience with zero compromise to the quality. The front camera is 16MP that captures clear and natural selfies, even in dim light!

In the words of famous Pakistani tech youtuber Video Wali Sarkar aka Bilal, the design of the device shows how it looks like a futuristic version of its predecessors. The battery and amazing hardware all packed in a sleek light design, which make this device one of the most amazing devices I’ve seen in a while. What stands out most is the placement of the speakers which make the sound experience way better.

Overall it is safe to say that Xiaomi Pakistan just might break the mid-tier phone market with this flagship drop – the Redmi Note 11 Pro, the real all rounder device.