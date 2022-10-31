A 91Mobiles report claims that a Xiaomi smartphone with the model number 2209116AG has been seen on the benchmarking website Geekbench. The Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) is rumoured to be the international variant.

A report from last month stated that the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) variant had been found in the FCC database and was certified by the EEC. The MySmartPrice website claims to have found evidence of a Redmi smartphone bearing the model number 2209116AG in the FCC’s database. Furthermore, MIUI 13, which is possibly based on Android 12, is listed as the operating system the phone ships with. The rumoured 2023 smartphone is an upgraded version of this year’s Redmi Note 11.

Anticipated Specification of Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023)

Geekbench indicates that a Qualcomm SoC with the codename “sweet” could be included in the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023). For this smartphone, “sweet” refers to the Snapdragon 732G system-on-a-chip (SoC). From what I can tell from the processing requirements, this will be a 4G smartphone. Including the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, the company launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G in early 2022.

The most current Geekbench listing also suggests that Android 11 will power the smartphone, which may be disappointing given that Android 12 and Android 13 are gradually appearing on other smartphones with comparable technology. The Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) has not yet been officially announced by Xiaomi. Accordingly, after the official release, more information about the smartphone’s specs, including the availability of RAM sizes other than 8GB, may become available.

A prior XiaomiUI report stated that the Redmi 2209116AG model could be found in the IMEI database. Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) could just be Redmi Note 10 Pro with a new name. It was reported last month that the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) edition would be using the Snapdragon 712 SoC, which is now three years old. The design of the chip also hinted that it will be equipped with an Adreno 610 graphics processing unit and octa-core architectures with two processing cores and six efficiency coresin total. The Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) was speculated to sport a display panel with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. For the foreseeable future, the Redmi Note 11 Pro’s 6.67-inch screen will be the standard for smartphones.

