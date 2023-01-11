App Store Developers Have Earned $320 billion since 2008

Advertisement

Apple today shared an update on its subscription businesses and global App Store. Apple’s App Store developers have earned a record $320 billion since 2008. This amount does not include Apple’s commission. In addition, the tech giant said it now has more than 900 million paid subscriptions across Apple services.

The company’s App Store in 2022 faced one of its tougher years since its founding, with lawsuits and antitrust actions aimed at limiting its market power. For instance, Apple faced an antitrust order that allowed dating apps to use third-party payments in Nitherland. Multiple European countries are probing its App Tracking Transparency framework for antitrust issues. And last month, Apple loosened its grip on App Store pricing.

Despite its challenges, Apple’s App Store business continues to grow. Apple further revealed that more than 650 million visitors from 175 regions worldwide visit the App Store every week. Apple’s game subscription service, Apple Arcade, also grew in 2022 with the addition of more than 50 titles, including Warped Kart Racers, Jetpack Joyride 2, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, Wylde Flowers and Cooking Mama: Cuisine. The service now hosts more than 200 games in total.

Apple also highlighted that Apple Music has topped over 100 million songs. It is also growing Spatial Audio adoption with monthly listeners tripling since launch. Shazam’s 20th anniversary in 2022 saw it hitting the milestone of 70 billion all-time Shazams.

Apple Fitness+ grew its library to 3,500 workouts and meditations. And Apple TV+ became the first streaming service to win an Academy Award for Best Picture with “CODA.”

Additionally, Apple TV app will begin streaming Major League Soccer games in Februrary. Becasue the announcement of a 10-year partnership between Apple and the league.

