Apple AirPods Pro 2 to be Released in Third Quarter of the Year

Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International has said that the release of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo earbuds will be in the third quarter of this year. The main difference between the average AirPods and the high-priced Pro model is the Active Noise Cancelation (ANC).

The ANC AirPods are able to prevent the background noise from being mixed in with content that is being heard over the Bluetooth powered earbuds. With the transparency mode the AirPods Pro does not make isolate you it keeps you aware of the surrounding environment. The transparency mode allows the user be aware of the environment he is in. The listener is able to hear the car honking on the road, a police siren on the road or a greeting from a friend from across the street. But the problem with the transparency mode is once it is active it allows all kinds of background noises.

Now the new version will take the transparency mode on Apple AirPods Pro 2 to the next level. The listener will be able to select specific events or people and if those are in the background will turn on the transparency mode otherwise the listener will be able to enjoy the ANC.

According to the AppleInsider, Apple has filed for a patent titled “Interrupt for noise-cancelling audio devices”. With the new patent, the user will be able to select in advance specific people who will be privileged to disturb them while they are using Active Noise Cancellation.

Apple states in the documentation, “For example, the user may desire to be interrupted by one or more pre-designated contacts that are identified at an associated electronic device as interrupt-authorized contacts, or by a person who speaks a designated keyword to the user.”

In simple words, the specific sounds or selected special authorized people can select or make a special password for themselves and when that special word is spoken or sound is made the transparency mode will get active otherwise the Active Noise Cancelation will be active.

According to the patent, the transparency mode can be set on automatic mode, as the user can teach or load certain sounds into the system to recognize certain important sounds like the police or ambulance siren, alarms of fire, smoke or danger.

A few more changes to expect in the AirPods Pro 2 are they will be equipped with new sensors that will track the fitness. A new chip that will make the connection with other devices easier. Other than these new feature Apple plans to integrate the health metrics in the AirPods as it has in Apple Watch.

