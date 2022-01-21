First Release Candidate Beta of macOS 12.2 Issued by Apple

The Big Tech Apple keeps its users occupied with a variety of different products they have lined-up for the whole year. The latest product by Apple is the Release Candidate which is specifically released for macOS Monterey 12.2 to developer beta tester.

Apple first released macOS 12.1 on December 13, 2021 and then it was launched on 16th December 2021. The second build of macOS 12.2 was seeded on January 11, 2022. The public betas normally arrive within a few days of the developer version through the Apple Beta Software Program website.

Those who are enrolled in the test program can download the new builds via the Apple Developer Center or through an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software.

Due to the unseen bug issues and possible loss of data, AppleInsider and Apple itself do not encourage the installing of the betas, especially on to “mission-critical” or primary devices. For safety reasons and not to have any data loss issue, the betas should be installed onto secondary or non-essential devices. Before opting for the update a double check should be done of creating backups of all the important data.

Apple Music has received some new changes from the betas update. The fully-native application should provide a faster and more fluid experience than the current version.

There is no doubt that Apple will soon come up with a version of macOS that will be free of all bugs and issues.

